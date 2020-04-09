COVID-19 Telethon and Virtual Reggae Concert – How to Donate

In the world’s fight against COVID-19, healthcare workers and hospitals are in desperate need of personal protective and critical equipment. Jamaica is not immune and here’s how you can help! This Easter Sunday, join Telethon Jamaica – together we stand from 3-6 p.m. eastern, a Virtual Reggae concert of inspirational songs to raise funds for PPE for jamaica. In partnership with VP Records, artists including Shaggy, Sean Paul, Maxi Priest, Richie Spice and more will perform to drive donations. Watch live on youtube/vprecords

