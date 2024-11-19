Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

8 Gifts You Should Buy Yourself for Christmas This Year

Author Taylor Brooke

When it comes to gift-giving, I’m a big believer in the power of treating yourself. Shopping is my sport, my religion, my happy place. The holiday season is the perfect time to justify a little splurge because, honestly, who deserves it more? After a year of work, life, and everything in between, it’s about time we give ourselves a little TLC. Here’s a list of the top eight things that I think everyone deserves to put under the tree for themselves. Get ready to click Add to Cart—you deserve it, babe.

1. A Cozy Weighted Blanket

Nothing says “self-care” quite like a weighted blanket. These aren’t just any old blankets—they’re designed to help reduce anxiety and improve sleep by adding a little comforting weight. Plus, they make couch time feel like a warm hug. Perfect for winter movie nights or lazy Sunday naps.

2. Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you haven’t invested in a pair of noise-canceling headphones yet, this is your sign! Whether it’s drowning out background noise at work, tuning out on your commute, or just escaping into your favorite playlist, a good pair of headphones will seriously change your life.

3. A Monthly Subscription Box

Why limit yourself to just one gift? Subscription boxes are like the gift that keeps on giving! Whether you’re into skincare, wine, books, or snacks, there’s a subscription box out there for everyone. And opening a new box every month? Total holiday joy, all year long.

4. An Upgraded Skincare Routine

Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference, like giving your skincare routine a little glow-up. Treat yourself to a new moisturizer, a fancy serum, or that cult-favorite face mask everyone’s raving about. It’s a small upgrade that feels luxurious.

5. A Stylish Coffee Maker

If coffee is life, then an upgrade to your coffee routine is an absolute must. A sleek, easy-to-use coffee maker will not only look cute on your kitchen counter, but it’ll also make those cold winter mornings a lot more bearable. Plus, making café-level drinks at home? Instant savings.

6. A New Planner or Journal

For those who love setting goals, planning their lives, or just jotting down random thoughts, a beautiful new planner or journal is the perfect gift. It’s not only practical but also serves as a daily reminder of your plans and dreams. Look for ones with motivational quotes, cute designs, or even a leather cover for that extra touch of luxe.

7. A Fun At-Home Workout Kit

If you’re looking to get into a fitness routine without leaving the house, an at-home workout kit is a game-changer. Think resistance bands, a set of dumbbells, or a yoga mat that actually stays put. It’s like giving yourself the gift of feeling strong and motivated, right in your living room.

8. An Online MasterClass Subscription

Because why not gift yourself the chance to learn something new? With MasterClass, you can take lessons from experts across all fields—cooking with Gordon Ramsay, acting with Natalie Portman, or songwriting with Alicia Keys. It’s like school but way cooler, and you get to pick exactly what interests you.

8 Things You Should Absolutely Buy Yourself for Christmas This Year

Let’s be honest—there’s nothing quite like the joy of buying yourself a gift, especially when you know you’ve earned it! From cozy nights in with a weighted blanket to mastering new skills with a MasterClass subscription, these gifts are all about investing in the little things that make life a bit brighter. So, go ahead, wrap these goodies up (or just unwrap them straight from the box!) and remember that treating yourself is always in season.

5 Popular Movie And TV Roles That Almost Went To Other Actors

Did you know some of the most iconic TV and movie roles almost went to other actors? It’s hard to imagine some of these roles going to different people!

Hollywood is fascinating. So much work and time goes into creating the movies and shows we love so dearly. Sometimes, the original vision looks vastly different than the product we end up seeing on the screen. Sometimes it’s for the best, other times it’s a headscratcher. Here are five popular movie and TV roles that almost went to other actors.

What Popular Roles Almost Went To Other Actors?

Can you imagine someone other than Steve Carell playing Michael Scott on The Office? It almost happened! What about Harrison Ford’s iconic role as Han Solo in Star Wars? That role was also offered to someone else, who turned it down. Who was originally supposed to play Shrek? Had these actors not turned down these roles, we could have watched shows and movies that were totally different!

We often forget that for these Hollywood actors, the roles they accept in movies and shows are jobs. They can impact their career and future earnings. So, they have to be selective with what roles they take. Choosing the wrong role could ruin your career. Picking movie A over movie B could also end your career. There are a lot of choices to make and sometimes they make the right choice, and other times they end up regretting turning down a role that would go on to be an audience favorite for years to come.

Recently, this type of thing happened with the Barbie movie. At first, the role was going to go to comedian Amy Schumer instead of Margot Robbie. That would have been an incredibly different movie. Would it have been as huge as it was if it starred Schumer instead of Robbie? We will never know! These kind of things happen all the time and there are so many examples I couldn’t get to. Some of them are nothing short of shocking. Can you imagine George Clooney or Tom Cruise starring in The Notebook? It was discussed! How about Vince Vaughn playing Joey in Friends? That almost happened, too, according to Buzzfeed!

Check out the list of 5 popular movie and TV roles that almost went to different actors! We were very close to having a different reality and some of our favorite characters were almost played by someone else!

5 Popular Movie And TV Roles That Almost Went To Other Actors

  • Michael Scott - The Office

    https://youtu.be/IBJJrZ5LAVQ?si=eN76d6y34J0cjACV Steve Carell’s performance as Michael Scott on The Office is one of the most iconic roles of all-time. However, he almost didn’t take the role! In fact, according to Just Jared, at least 35 actors were considered for the role and two actors even declined the role! Producer Ben Silverman and Casting Director Allison Jones say the two frontrunners for the role were Paul Giamatti and Phillip Seymour Hoffman! Can you imagine them as Michael Scott? I can’t! That would have been so different. Thankfully, they got it right with Steve Carell. Actually, several big names auditioned for the show. Some auditioned for the role of Michael and other notable actors auditioned for the roles of Dwight, Pam, and more. https://youtu.be/sItKwZdGkTM?si=unggeLnZm_y8P3qw

  • Phil Dunphy - Modern Family

    https://youtu.be/SAkAf-Xloho?si=2-4lYi1FHqfdxEog Ty Burrell captured America’s hearts as Phil Dunphy on ABC’s Modern Family. He was hilarious, relatable, and such a goofball. However, he almost didn’t get the role. It was actually originally offered to Matt LeBlanc, who famously played Joey on Friends. Can you imagine him as Phil? There are bits where I can see it, but he would have ended up being a totally different character. Matt rejected the role because he felt like he wasn’t the “right guy” for it, per Huffington Post. You can’t say he was wrong because Burrell was definitely that right guy. Still love Matt, though!

  • Shrek - Shrek

    Mike Myers did such a great job voicing Shrek. It’s one of the best movies of all-time and there were so many quotes and Myers really made it his own. The voice was unique and you can recognize it anywhere. However, the role originally went to a different Saturday Night Live alum–Chris Farley.

    Farley even did some recordings for the movie before he tragically passed away. It sounds like it would have been a different character with a different tone. Where Mike’s Shrek comes off tough this Shrek sounds a little less confident. It would have been very interesting to see the movie with Farley voicing the character.

  • Forrest Gump - Forrest Gump

    Forrest Gump won 6 Academy Awards including Best Picture and Best Actor in a Leading Role. Would it still have been as successful if it was someone other than Tom Hanks leading the way? It’s hard to imagine anyone else in that iconic role. However, the role was offered to John Travolta! Can you imagine!? That would have been a totally different movie. I can’t picture it for the life of me. The other examples I could see working in some way, but this makes no sense to me. Instead, he chose to do Pulp Fiction allowing Hanks to be Forrest Gump. I think that worked well for everyone Tom, John, and we the audience.

  • Han Solo - Star Wars

    https://youtu.be/K1fSMm2v2ik?si=90BdliTKdJ81MF4V Star Wars launched Harrison Ford to superstardom and Han Solo would become one of the most iconic movie characters of all-time. Harrison Ford is still a household name and went on to star in many more blockbusters, becoming an A-Lister on his own. However, it all almost never happened. According to Business Insider, Al Pacino turned down a lot of money to appear as Han Solo in “A New Hope.” Instead, he passed which allowed Ford to step in and essentially gave him a career. It sounds like Pacino just didn’t get it and passed on it, a mistake he certainly should regret.

Sign Up For The WMGK Classic Rock Notes Newsletter

Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Philly, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Taylor Brooke
Category:
Tags:
,,

More Lifestyle

Load More