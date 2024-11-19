8 Gifts You Should Buy Yourself for Christmas This Year

When it comes to gift-giving, I’m a big believer in the power of treating yourself. Shopping is my sport, my religion, my happy place. The holiday season is the perfect time to justify a little splurge because, honestly, who deserves it more? After a year of work, life, and everything in between, it’s about time we give ourselves a little TLC. Here’s a list of the top eight things that I think everyone deserves to put under the tree for themselves. Get ready to click Add to Cart—you deserve it, babe.

1. A Cozy Weighted Blanket

Nothing says “self-care” quite like a weighted blanket. These aren’t just any old blankets—they’re designed to help reduce anxiety and improve sleep by adding a little comforting weight. Plus, they make couch time feel like a warm hug. Perfect for winter movie nights or lazy Sunday naps.

2. Noise-Canceling Headphones

If you haven’t invested in a pair of noise-canceling headphones yet, this is your sign! Whether it’s drowning out background noise at work, tuning out on your commute, or just escaping into your favorite playlist, a good pair of headphones will seriously change your life.

3. A Monthly Subscription Box

Why limit yourself to just one gift? Subscription boxes are like the gift that keeps on giving! Whether you’re into skincare, wine, books, or snacks, there’s a subscription box out there for everyone. And opening a new box every month? Total holiday joy, all year long.

4. An Upgraded Skincare Routine

Sometimes it’s the little things that make the biggest difference, like giving your skincare routine a little glow-up. Treat yourself to a new moisturizer, a fancy serum, or that cult-favorite face mask everyone’s raving about. It’s a small upgrade that feels luxurious.

5. A Stylish Coffee Maker

If coffee is life, then an upgrade to your coffee routine is an absolute must. A sleek, easy-to-use coffee maker will not only look cute on your kitchen counter, but it’ll also make those cold winter mornings a lot more bearable. Plus, making café-level drinks at home? Instant savings.

6. A New Planner or Journal

For those who love setting goals, planning their lives, or just jotting down random thoughts, a beautiful new planner or journal is the perfect gift. It’s not only practical but also serves as a daily reminder of your plans and dreams. Look for ones with motivational quotes, cute designs, or even a leather cover for that extra touch of luxe.

7. A Fun At-Home Workout Kit

If you’re looking to get into a fitness routine without leaving the house, an at-home workout kit is a game-changer. Think resistance bands, a set of dumbbells, or a yoga mat that actually stays put. It’s like giving yourself the gift of feeling strong and motivated, right in your living room.

8. An Online MasterClass Subscription

Because why not gift yourself the chance to learn something new? With MasterClass, you can take lessons from experts across all fields—cooking with Gordon Ramsay, acting with Natalie Portman, or songwriting with Alicia Keys. It’s like school but way cooler, and you get to pick exactly what interests you.

8 Things You Should Absolutely Buy Yourself for Christmas This Year

Let’s be honest—there’s nothing quite like the joy of buying yourself a gift, especially when you know you’ve earned it! From cozy nights in with a weighted blanket to mastering new skills with a MasterClass subscription, these gifts are all about investing in the little things that make life a bit brighter. So, go ahead, wrap these goodies up (or just unwrap them straight from the box!) and remember that treating yourself is always in season.