When Artists Try New Genres: 6 Hits, Misses, and Surprises

Musicians are always evolving, and sometimes that means breaking into a new genre from the one that made them famous; something completely new. This can be a thrilling risk or an awkward misfire—and fans usually have strong opinions either way! Rock artists in particular have a knack for surprising us with their genre-swapping escapades, from dabbling in country and electronic to full-blown hip-hop collaborations. Today, we’re exploring some of the biggest musical leaps, ranking them as hits, misses, or those surprising “Hey, that actually worked!” moments that keep us on our toes.

1. David Bowie – “Let’s Dance” (1983)

Genre Shift: Rock to Dance-Pop

Verdict: Hit

David Bowie was no stranger to reinvention, but his pivot to a more commercial, danceable sound with Let’s Dance was a massive hit. Known for his experimental rock and glam sounds, Bowie teamed up with Nile Rodgers to create an album with a slick, radio-friendly vibe that still retained Bowie’s edge. It was a surprising, polished pivot that rock fans embraced and dance fans flocked to. It helped Bowie score some of his biggest hits, including the title track and “China Girl.” For Bowie, blending genres became part of his legacy, and Let’s Dance is a classic example of a rock artist nailing a genre switch.

Check it out here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VbD_kBJc_gI

2. Bob Dylan – “Self Portrait” (1970)

Genre Shift: Folk Rock to… Anything But That

Verdict: Miss

Bob Dylan is known for rewriting the rules of folk rock, but his Self Portrait album took a confusing turn. This double album was part-country, part-crooner, and part-cover song, leaving fans puzzled and critics harsh. With songs that ranged from kitschy ballads to covers of other artists’ songs, it’s still regarded as a low point in his discography. Dylan himself later admitted the album was meant to “distance himself” from fans and critics alike, which explains the eclectic—but poorly received—mix. Sometimes, a genre switch needs a clearer vision to really work.

Listen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qKCepuQ-W_k&list=PLKZWLu6q09LNIov8Z7Xz-zBoZpeJH6jTW

3. Metallica – “Load” (1996)

Genre Shift: Heavy Metal to Hard Rock/Alternative

Verdict: Surprise

When Metallica released Load, they took a noticeable turn from their thrash metal roots to a more alternative, hard rock sound. Fans weren’t thrilled, and the album sparked backlash from the hardcore Metallica community. Yet, in hindsight, Load is packed with some strong riffs and catchy songs like “Until It Sleeps” and “Hero of the Day” that expanded their audience. While it didn’t satisfy all the metal purists, it introduced Metallica to new listeners and demonstrated their ability to evolve—even if the fan response was mixed at the time.

Give it a spin: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hNXmKiEqVx4&list=PLE8F8DBAADF4DFD20

4. KISS – “Dynasty” (1979)

Genre Shift: Hard Rock to Disco

Verdict: Miss

In the late ’70s, KISS embraced disco with Dynasty, led by their hit single “I Was Made for Lovin’ You.” While the song itself became a huge hit and is still a fun disco-rock blend, the album’s overall direction alienated many of their original rock fans. Known for their hard-hitting rock anthems, KISS’s dance-inspired phase felt like an awkward attempt to cash in on the disco craze, and it didn’t go over well with fans. Sometimes genre-hopping is best done with subtlety—and Dynasty missed the mark.

Take a listen: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZhIsAZO5gl0

5. The Rolling Stones – “Some Girls” (1978)

Genre Shift: Rock to Disco and Punk Influences

Verdict: Hit

The Rolling Stones took a risk with Some Girls, bringing in disco and punk influences that most bands of their era were resisting. Songs like “Miss You” brought a disco beat to rock and became a hit, while others like “Shattered” reflected the snarl of punk. Instead of alienating fans, Some Girls brought in new listeners and solidified the Stones as adaptable musicians who could keep up with the times without losing their core sound. It’s one of those rare examples of a genre shift that paid off across the board.

Find it here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hic-dnps6MU

6. Miley Cyrus – “Plastic Hearts” (2020)

Genre Shift: Pop to Rock

Verdict: Hit

Known for her pop beginnings, as Hannah Montana, Miley Cyrus shocked the music world when she released Plastic Hearts, a full-on rock album with hints of glam and punk. With guest appearances from legends like Joan Jett and Billy Idol, the album impressed rock fans and showed Miley’s ability to bring a gritty edge to her sound. Oh, and I can’t go without mentioning her cover of Blondie’s “Heart of Glass”! Plastic Hearts ended up receiving praise from both critics and fans, cementing Miley’s surprising pivot as a success. Not every artist can pull off a genre leap this effortlessly, but Miley proved she was born for rock.

Check it out: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zn2wkAZDWs8

Whether it’s Bowie stepping into the dance-pop world or Metallica edging into alternative rock, genre experiments can be hit or miss, but they’re always a thrill to watch. These shifts are moments of creativity and reinvention, where artists push their limits and give us a glimpse into new musical dimensions—even if it sometimes leaves fans scratching their heads. When a genre switch works, it’s magic. And when it doesn’t? Well, at least it makes for an interesting addition to music history.