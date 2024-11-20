Netflix Is Being Sued for an Astounding 50 Million Dollars

Streaming service giant Netflix is being sued over the Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul fight. The quality of the streaming during the fight was so bad that Netflix was hit with a class-action lawsuit for 50 million dollars.

Netflix is being sued by Ronald “Blue” Denton. He filed the class-action lawsuit in Florida on Monday, just three days after he and thousands of others said they struggled to watch Netflix’s broadcast.

Netflix is Being Sued: The Big Fight Problems

Around 8 PM ET on Friday Denton claims that as soon as he and others tuned in to the broadcast, they “were faced with legendary problems, including no access, streaming glitches, and buffering issues.”

The problems were documented all over social media on the night of the fight … as many flocked to their social media pages to gripe about the quality of the product as boxers went in and out of the ring before the evening’s main event.

Denton is a Florida man who is suing for breach of contract, among other things… and he’s asking for fifty million dollars. Another excerpt from the lawsuit reads, “60 million Americans were hyped to see ‘Iron’ Mike Tyson, ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’ versus YouTuber-turned-prizefighter Jake Paul. What they saw was ‘The Baddest Streaming on the Planet.'”

For Netflix’s part, it hasn’t publicly commented on the pending litigation, although it did acknowledge in a statement on Saturday that there were issues with streams during the event.

“We don’t want to dismiss the poor experience of some members,” Netflix officials stated, “and know we have room for improvement, but still consider this event a huge success.”

Does This Lawsuit Hold Any Water?

If I were Netflix’s lawyer I would make the jury watch the entire Tyson-Paul fight and then ask, “Do you agree with the premise that anyone was harmed by NOT seeing this?”

Personally, I had a few buffering issues but it was not a big problem. My only hang-up getting ready for the fight was remembering my own Netflix password! I never remembered what I had put down. It took me about a half hour to ask for a new password and got it figured out before all the matches.

Boxers Are Now Wanting To Box Both Fighters

There is no talk of a re-match of Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, nor do I think people will buy into it again. Fool me once……. Other boxers are asking to fight the next big fight. Connor McGregor has challenged Jake Paul. Evander Holyfield has reached out for a huge rematch with Mike Tyson. No answer from Mike’s camp.

Meanwhile, Netflix maintains that this was a ground-breaking event, and they know how to fix the issues that caused the viewing difficulties. Do you believe them?

