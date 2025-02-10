Eagles QB Launches ‘1 MISSION’ Apparel Line to Fund Philadelphia Schools

Jalen Hurts just dropped his “1 MISSION” clothing collection, with money going toward school supplies through his charity foundation. You can grab the clothes in both adult and kid sizes at thejalenhurts.com.

