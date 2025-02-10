Update: City Confirms Eagles Parade Friday To Celebrate Super Bowl Dominance

In a dominant showing, the Philadelphia Eagles demolished Kansas City 40-22 at Super Bowl LIX, ending the Chiefs’ hopes of winning a third straight NFL title.

Just before 12p on Monday, February 10th the city confirmed the parade will take place on Friday, February 14th (Valentine’s Day). Read more on this on our Big Game In The Big Easy website here.

