NFL Plans First Regular Season Game in Australia for 2026
In an exciting development, the NFL will hold its first regular season game at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground. The LA Rams will serve as the home team for this milestone 2026 game. The opposing team will be announced at a later date.
