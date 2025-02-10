NFL Plans First Regular Season Game in Australia for 2026

In an exciting development, the NFL will hold its first regular season game at the famous Melbourne Cricket Ground. The LA Rams will serve as the home team for this milestone 2026 game. The opposing team will be announced at a later date.

Read more on this story on our Big Game In The Big Easy website.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.