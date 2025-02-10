Pennsylvania Towns Named Among the Best to Look for Love

Getty Images / bernardbodo

If you’re single and looking to mingle or just are curious which cities are the best for singles in America, we have you covered. Some cities are just better for singles, whether that’s because there are a lot of things for single people to do or plenty of single people looking for love. Whatever the reason, it stands to reason that some areas of the country are just better for those who are single and either looking for a relationship or happy alone. As it turns out, a few Pennsylvania cities have been named among the best in the country for the single life.

Best Towns for Singles in the U.S., Including in Pennsylvania

The experts at Consumer Affairs have put together a study on the best cities for dating in the U.S. They add that a lot of people are single today, and the numbers are quite interesting. “While dating apps and continued population growth over recent decades have vastly expanded the pool of prospective romantic partners in and around the U.S., the percentage of one-person households has exploded over the past 60 years, from 13% in 1960 to 29% in 2022,” they note in the study. That’s a big increase.

For the studio, the Consumer Affairs Research Team “analyzed the 150 most populous U.S. cities for dating opportunities, cost of living, quality of life and dating interest to determine which cities provide the best environment for singles to explore romantic relationships.” So, they used a lot of different factors in their decision.

So, what about Pennsylvania? Philadelphia was ranked No. 40 on the tally, with a total score of 57.87. While that’s good, a Pennsylvania city that’s quite a jaunt from Philly, Pittsburgh, was named No. 5, getting a score of 67.14 out of 100. They loved Pittsburgh for its “large population of singles” and “opportunities for recreation,” which offer a good atmosphere for dating.

The best city in the country for singles, they state, is Rochester, New York, thanks to its affordability, good quality of life and high ratio of single residents, at 682 out of every 1,000 people. In general, they say the entire upstate New York area is good for singles and has a high percentage of unmarried people.

There are more than 127 million single people ages 18 years and older living in the U.S., according to U.S. Census data. That makes up for a staggering 40% of the nation’s population, so more people may be single than you think looking around at all your married friends.

Anne Erickson started her radio career shortly after graduating from Michigan State University and has worked on-air in Detroit, Flint, Toledo, Lansing and beyond. As someone who absolutely loves rock, metal and alt music, she instantly fell in love with radio and hasn’t looked back. When she’s not working, Anne makes her own music with her band, Upon Wings, and she also loves cheering on her favorite Detroit and Michigan sports teams, especially Lions and MSU football. Anne is also an award-winning journalist, and her byline has run in a variety of national publications. You can also hear her weekends on WRIF.