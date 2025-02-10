Philadelphia Union Signs Homegrown Star Frankie Westfield

The Philadelphia Union signed defender Frankie Westfield to a Homegrown contract on Thursday, Feb. 6, 2025. Westfield is signed through 2028, with a club option for 2029.

Westfield, a Philadelphia native who turned 19 in December 2024, was the seventh Academy signing for Union II when he joined it in 2021. He started in each of the 26 matches in 2024 for Union II and finished the 2024 season as its vice captain, according to a report by the Delaware County Daily Times.

Westfield was named to the MLS Next PRO’s Best XI and played on the Eastern Conference championship team. He also played for the U.S. Under-20 team in the fall of 2024.

Westfield’s signing coincides with that of central defender Neil Pierre, whom the Union signed during the week of Feb. 3, 2025.

During a Zoom call, Philadelphia Union coach Bradley Carnell said, “If you look at the club as a whole, and what the club stands for, it’s development. Frankie Westfield and Neil Pierre have shown great, great development over time with Union II and showing some real good signs of what the potential looks like. At the same time, we want to reward those players and put them in an environment where they can grow and strive to reach great things and to achieve their dreams, as well, as young pros.”

As the 27th Homegrown in the Union’s history, Westfield is the 28th player the Union has contracted in 2025. Eleven of these individuals are Homegrown players. Westfield is one of seven Homegrown players and 11 Union players who have yet to start an MLS match.

