Darian ‘DJ’ McFadden Turns Plymouth Meeting Skating Rink Into Mental Health Sanctuary

Viral skating star Darian “DJ” McFadden knows how to maneuver on his wheels.

He’s busy rolling along on a newly opened Black-owned business pairing fun with mental health. The Cheltenham High School football team’s offensive coordinator has opened his skating rink in Plymouth Meeting, Pennsylvania, Roll’n SK8, which he said is part skating rink, part mental health sanctuary.

McFadden, a former athlete, knows firsthand the experiences of dealing with mental health challenges after he suffered a hamstring injury during the NFL Draft.

“It got to a point where I was like, ‘I don’t know what to do with my life. And I’m at this point where I don’t want to be here.’ I was standing on top of a bridge,” McFadden told Action News ABC 6 in an interview.

Instead of suicide, McFadden chose skating.

With his friend and co-owner DJ Preston, McFadden has created a safe place for children and teens to find community support, peace of mind, and a place for skating.

Roll’n SK8 offers open skating and skating lessons throughout the week at its location at the Plymouth Meeting Mall, 500 W. Germantown Pike.

In addition to operating Roll’n SK8, McFadden serves as the head coach for the Philly Phantomz women’s tackle football team and is the founder and president of the N.O.W. Youth Foundation.

