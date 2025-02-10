PennDOT Starts $22.4M Sinkhole Repair on U.S. 202 and Route 29

A major project began as PennDOT addressed sinkhole repair along U.S. 202 and Route 29. The $22.4 million project covers areas in Montgomery and Chester counties.

The northbound lanes of U.S. 202 between Henderson Road and Saulin Boulevard are now shut down, affecting traffic in Upper Merion Township until June. Once this stage is done, crews will move to the southbound side.

The sinkhole repair uses a specialized method called limited mobility grouting. Crews make holes under the road, then pump grout into empty spaces using high pressure.

“It won’t collapse on its own,” said Rudolph to The Philadelphia Inquirer. “It needs to be eroded with water.”

The construction area extends to Route 29, close to Great Valley Parkway and the Pennsylvania Turnpike exit. Until late February, drivers will need to deal with lane changes and road closures.

The problems started when water seeped through limestone rock. King of Prussia sits on this soft rock, which dissolves when exposed to water. Officials still aren’t sure where the water is coming from.

Sinkholes have been a problem in this area since the 1800s. Two big cave-ins happened near the Mill Creek sewer line – one in 1952, another in 1961.

The sinkhole repairs include new drainage systems and road resurfacing. “We’re trying to get it open as quickly as possible, but we ran into another void, and public safety is first,” Rudolph added. “We can’t have traffic if we know something is compromised underneath.”

During construction, drivers should plan alternate routes and expect delays. These repairs should prevent future sinkholes and make the roads safer.

