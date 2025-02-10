Winter Storm: Philadelphia Expecting 4-Inch Snowfall Tuesday

A winter storm is headed for Philadelphia with 3 to 4 inches of snow expected Tuesday (2/11) afternoon/evening. The National Weather Service says there’s a 99% chance of snow building up on city streets and sidewalks.

Snow is likely to get underway between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The storm should be gone by 5a but will make the morning commute interesting.

The storm could push Philly past a strange milestone – catching up to New Orleans. The Big Easy got hit with 8 inches in January, while Philadelphia has only seen 4.9 inches this winter.

Winter storm watches cover South Jersey and lower Delaware, where snow could reach 6 inches. The storm will hit hardest late Tuesday, with the worst conditions lasting through Wednesday morning.

By Thursday, warmer weather moves in, turning snow into slush. The snow won’t last long – Friday looks to bring mid-30s with some sun peeking through.

This winter has been odd. Looking at data from 1885-2023, Philadelphia usually gets 22.8 inches each season. A typical February has 13 snowy days, with temperatures dropping between 3.6°F and 9°F late in the month.

After Friday’s brief sunny break, the weekend looks wet with more rain coming.

Sources: inquirer.com, 6ABC.com

