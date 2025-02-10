Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Winter Storm: Philadelphia Expecting 4-Inch Snowfall Tuesday

Author Rachel Pitts

A winter storm is headed for Philadelphia with 3 to 4 inches of snow expected Tuesday (2/11) afternoon/evening. The National Weather Service says there’s a 99% chance of snow building up on city streets and sidewalks.

Snow is likely to get underway between 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday. The storm should be gone by 5a but will make the morning commute interesting.

The storm could push Philly past a strange milestone – catching up to New Orleans. The Big Easy got hit with 8 inches in January, while Philadelphia has only seen 4.9 inches this winter.

Winter storm watches cover South Jersey and lower Delaware, where snow could reach 6 inches. The storm will hit hardest late Tuesday, with the worst conditions lasting through Wednesday morning.

By Thursday, warmer weather moves in, turning snow into slush. The snow won’t last long – Friday looks to bring mid-30s with some sun peeking through.

This winter has been odd. Looking at data from 1885-2023, Philadelphia usually gets 22.8 inches each season. A typical February has 13 snowy days, with temperatures dropping between 3.6°F and 9°F late in the month.

After Friday’s brief sunny break, the weekend looks wet with more rain coming.

Sources: inquirer.com, 6ABC.com

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.

Sign Up For The WMGK Classic Rock Notes Newsletter

Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Philly, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.

*
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.
Author Rachel Pitts
Category:
Tags:

More Local News

Load More