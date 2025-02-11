Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Victory Parade: Details Announced
The city and the team held a press conference on Tuesday (2/11) to announce details for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX Victory Parade.
Get all the details on our Big Game Parade Of Champions website.
Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.
Sign Up For The WMGK Classic Rock Notes Newsletter
Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Philly, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.