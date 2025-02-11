Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl LIX Victory Parade: Details Announced

The city and the team held a press conference on Tuesday (2/11) to announce details for the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX Victory Parade.

Get all the details on our Big Game Parade Of Champions website.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.