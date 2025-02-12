‘Empty House Party’ Invites Public to Inform Bucks County Design Team at Feb. 23 Event

Explore the 2025 Bucks County Designer House at Hidden Trail Farm on Sunday, Feb. 23, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Attendees can view the design team’s plans for transforming the estate house and chalet at 636 Almshouse Road in Northampton Township into the 2025 Designer House.

Event organizers said this unique opportunity allows the public to see the “bare bones” of the property. Guests will get to identify issues that designers will address when they transform the property into this year’s Designer House by May 2025.

The Hidden Trail Farm property spans approximately 14 acres and features a 5,000-square-foot farmhouse. The farmhouse’s design details include a front porch, three fireplaces, six bedrooms, and various entertaining spaces throughout the house, including a cleverly designed bar.

In addition to the farmhouse, the estate includes a custom-designed chalet constructed in 1992. Inside the chalet, attendees will find a multi-story living area and loft, three additional bedrooms, a sauna, and a spa room. An outdoor living area enhances the luxury design aesthetic of the property with a newly renovated pool and patio area, a large screened-in gazebo, and a koi pond complete with a waterfall.

After exploring the property, guests can enjoy light fare, desserts, wine tastings, and a silent auction. Tickets for the event are $35 per person and are available online.

Parking is not available on site. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Bucks County Designer House and Garden website for shuttle information.

The Bucks County Designer House event is organized by the Village Improvement Association of Doylestown. This nonprofit organization supports the Doylestown Hospital through fundraising efforts.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle