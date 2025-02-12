Eagles Soar on The Tonight Show: Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley Celebrate Super Bowl LIX Victory

Philadelphia Eagles stars Jalen Hurts and Saquon Barkley appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on February 11th to discuss their dominant Super Bowl LIX victory over the Kansas City Chiefs.

