Montco Scammers Pose as Police, Demand Payment for Missed Jury Duty

The Upper Merion Police Department is warning residents about scammers impersonating law enforcement officers. The scammers are targeting residents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, by making fraudulent calls. Victims are being falsely informed that they have warrants for failing to appear for jury duty and threatened with immediate arrest unless they make payments.

“Law enforcement agencies will never call you directly to demand payment or threaten arrest,” the Upper Merion Police Department warned the public in a statement shared with the Patch of Norristown.

The statement advises residents not to share their personal or financial information over the phone, even if the phone number seems legitimate. Authorities also urge residents concerned about the legitimacy of a warrant to contact their local police department for verification.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle