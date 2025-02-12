Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Montco Scammers Pose as Police, Demand Payment for Missed Jury Duty

Author Michael Vyskocil

The Upper Merion Police Department is warning residents about scammers impersonating law enforcement officers. The scammers are targeting residents in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, by making fraudulent calls. Victims are being falsely informed that they have warrants for failing to appear for jury duty and threatened with immediate arrest unless they make payments.

“Law enforcement agencies will never call you directly to demand payment or threaten arrest,” the Upper Merion Police Department warned the public in a statement shared with the Patch of Norristown.

The statement advises residents not to share their personal or financial information over the phone, even if the phone number seems legitimate. Authorities also urge residents concerned about the legitimacy of a warrant to contact their local police department for verification.

5 Epic Saturday Morning Cartoons From the 80's

Back in the ‘80s, Saturday mornings were sacred. It was the one time of the week kids had the TV all to themselves. No parents yelling about chores or bills, no news anchors going on about politic. Just pure kid fun in the form of cartoons. These weren’t just any cartoons either; these were shows so epic, they made waking up early on a weekend feel worth it. If you were lucky, you’d grab a bowl of your favorite sugary cereal, plop down in front of the TV, and let the magic happen.

In the ‘80s Saturday morning cartoons had it all! Action, comedy, and sometimes a random PSA about how not to be a jerk to your friends. They had characters you wished you could be, like a sword-wielding hero or a cool mutant turtle with ninja skills. The stories were wild, the animation was colorful (for the time), and the theme songs? Certified bangers. Seriously, some of those intros still live rent-free in my head decades later.

The best part? These Saturday morning cartoons shows had no shame in being completely over the top. They’d mix robots with dinosaurs, throw in some aliens, and add a plot about saving the planet for good measure. But that’s what made them awesome, they were ridiculous, and we loved them for it. Even now, thinking about those Saturday mornings hits me with a wave of nostalgia so strong I can almost taste the Cap’n Crunch.

Here’s My List Of Top 5 Saturday Morning Cartoons:

  • He-Man and the Masters of the Universe

    He-Man wasn’t just jacked—he was the guy. Fighting Skeletor in a world of magic and monsters, He-Man made you believe yelling “By the power of Grayskull!” could fix anything. The show was cheesy but in the best way.

  • Transformers

    Robots turning into cars, planes, and everything else? Genius. Optimus Prime was the dad you always wanted, and Megatron made being bad look cool. It was the ultimate battle of good versus evil with explosions.

  • Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

    Four mutant turtles trained in martial arts by a giant rat? Sure, why not! They ate pizza, kicked butt, and had catchphrases like “Cowabunga!” What’s not to love?

  • ThunderCats

    Lion-O and the gang brought a mix of sci-fi and fantasy to your screen. With their epic battles and that wild “ThunderCats, ho!” battle cry, they had you hooked. Plus, Snarf was everyone’s weird little sidekick.

  • G.I. Joe

    “Knowing is half the battle!” If you watched G.I. Joe, you probably still say that line. The team of elite soldiers fought Cobra and taught life lessons at the same time. A true classic.

