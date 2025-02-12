What to Do in Philly for Presidents Day Weekend 2025

With its historic landmarks such as Independence Hall and Gen. George Washington’s wartime encampment at Valley Forge, the Philadelphia region is a great place to honor our nation’s leaders during Presidents Day weekend. Discover some of the following events taking place in the City of Brotherly Love and beyond Feb. 14-17.

George Washington’s Birthday Party 2025 at Washington Crossing Historic Park

Visit Washington Crossing Historic Park, the site of Washington’s historic Delaware River crossing, on Sunday, Feb. 16, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for an exciting 293rd birthday celebration for our nation’s first president. Family-friendly activities for the day include colonial-inspired crafts, cooking, blacksmithing demonstrations, and a cake-cutting ceremony by the general himself.

Address: 1112 River Road, Washington Crossing

Presidents Day at the National Constitution Center

The National Constitution Center commemorates Presidents Day weekend with free admission, extended hours, and plenty of family-friendly activities. On Monday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., kids can question the presidents and compete for best-dressed president in a fun costume contest. Explore presidential trivia and see voting machine artifacts.

Address: 525 Arch St. Philadelphia

Presidents Day Weekend at the Museum of the American Revolution

Learn about President Washington’s enduring legacy through living historian programs, first-person theatrical performances, crafts, tours, and more Feb. 15-17.

Address: 101 S. Third St., Philadelphia

Programs at the Betsy Ross House

The Betsy Ross House will offer two events in commemoration of Black History Month and Valentine’s Day during the weekend: a “Tipsy History” love story tour Feb. 14 and 15 and a “Meet the History Makers” experience Feb. 15 and 16.

Address: 239 Arch St., Philadelphia

Washington’s Birthday Celebration at Valley Forge National Historical Park

The celebration for President Washington continues at the Revolutionary War encampment site of Gen. Washington and his Continental Army on Monday, Feb. 17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Activities include a meet-and-greet with Washington, complimentary Washington’s birthday cupcakes, and a DIY craft for kids.

Address: 1400 N. Outer Line Drive, King of Prussia

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle