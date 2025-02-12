Road Closures & Parking Restrictions: Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade

There will be significant travel delays on Friday for the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Victory Parade . Additional road closures and lane restrictions may be necessary during the event to maintain public safety. Commuters should allow for extra time on Friday morning, however, as there may be residual delays as operations return to normal. Motorists are advised to avoid the area by using alternate routes and allow for extra driving time when traveling in the vicinity. Please refrain from double-parking, which creates congestion, limits traffic flow and is illegal.

Get all the details on what roads will be closed and when and parking restrictions from our Big Game Parade of Champions website here.

