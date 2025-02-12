Things To Do in Philadelphia This Weekend: Feb. 14-Feb. 16

Valentine’s Day weekend in Philadelphia offers exciting events, from romantic ice skating at Sweetheart Skate to the fascinating BODY WORLDS: Vital exhibit. Whether you’re looking for a cozy date night or a fun group outing, there are plenty of things to do in Philadelphia this weekend. Enjoy themed mini-golf, a chocolate-inspired prix fixe dinner, or even axe throwing. With a variety of experiences to choose from, this weekend offers the perfect mix of love, adventure, and entertainment.

Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Skate

What: Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Skate

Valentine’s Day Sweetheart Skate When: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, from 7 to 11 p.m. Where: Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd.

Independence Blue Cross RiverRink, 101 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd. Cost: $23 per person

Celebrate Valentine’s Day at Sweetheart Skate, presented by Baileys Irish Cream, at the Independence Blue Cross RiverRink Winterfest. Enjoy ice skating, boardwalk games, firepits, and a romantic waterfront setting. Tickets include skate rental, a rose, a keepsake photo, live DJ entertainment, a Valentine’s station, and a complimentary hot chocolate, hot coffee, or glass of prosecco (21+). Cozy cabins and the Rinkside Lounge are available for booking in advance, making it a perfect date night in Philadelphia.

BODY WORLDS: Vital at The Franklin Institute

What: BODY WORLDS: Vital

BODY WORLDS: Vital When: Opens Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, with daily hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evening hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday

Opens Saturday, Feb. 15, 2025, with daily hours from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. and evening hours from 5 to 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday Where: The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St.

The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St. Cost: Adult Daytime $47 or Evening $20, Youth (13-17) Daytime $43 or Evening $20, Child (3-12) Daytime $41 or Evening $20, and TFI Members Daytime and Evening $15

Experience this global sensation as The Franklin Institute presents “BODY WORLDS: Vital,” opening Feb. 15. This fascinating exhibition showcases real human specimens, offering a close look into the body’s complexity, resilience, and vulnerability and the connection between physical health and emotional well-being. Explore whole-body plastinates to uncover the science beneath the skin.

Chilly Philly Mini Golf with LOVE Date Night

What: Chilly Philly Mini Golf with LOVE Date Night

Chilly Philly Mini Golf with LOVE Date Night When: Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, from 5 to 7 p.m. Where: Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St.

Franklin Square, 200 N. 6th St. Cost: Adults $32 and Children (12 and under) $26

Enjoy a Valentine’s-themed mini-golf experience at Philadelphia’s only 18-hole course featuring iconic city landmarks. Chilly Philly Mini Golf with LOVE Date Night features heart-shaped decorations, romantic red lighting, and festive winter holiday décor. It’s a perfect casual date spot for couples or a fun family outing.

Other Events

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with a mix of romance, fun, and outdoor adventure in and around Philadelphia. From a prix fixe chocolate-themed dinner to axe throwing and even winter gull watching, there are plenty of unique ways to make the weekend memorable.

