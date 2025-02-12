THON 2025: Here’s How Penn State Alumni Can Show Their Support

THON 2025 is set to take place from Feb. 21 to 23, and the Penn State alumni community is gearing up for a fun-filled weekend to raise funds in the fight against childhood cancer. Here’s how Penn State alums can engage with and support the work of the world’s largest student-run philanthropic endeavor.

Alumni Hour

On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, the Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group (DMAIG) volunteer leaders will be on hand to thank participating dancers and highlight the importance of how all Penn State students can stay engaged with THON after graduation.

One way Penn State alumni can support THON and the DMAIG is participating in the Hope From Coast 2 Coast virtual run that will take place during the week leading up to THON.

Pep Rally and Pep Rally White Out

Penn State’s Alumni Association will present the highly anticipated THON Pep Rally on Saturday evening, Feb. 22, which will include performances by Penn State Athletics teams and an arena-wide Penn State “White Out” at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The White Out wasn’t announced during its debut in 2019. Today, it has grown in popularity and is now a unifying event among Penn State alumni and current students. Ryan Jones, interim executive officer of the Alumni Association, will kick off this year’s pep rally by welcoming attendees and encouraging the THON Pep Rally dancers. More than 12,000 T-shirts will be distributed to attendees and dancers ahead of the Pep Rally.

Affiliate Group Events

Various Penn State alumni chapters are hosting fundraisers to support THON. Find out what a Penn State alumni chapter is doing close to your hometown.

Baltimore: The chapter hosted its third annual Charm City Gala Benefit Event for Four Diamonds on Feb. 8.

The chapter hosted its third annual Charm City Gala Benefit Event for Four Diamonds on Feb. 8. Chicago: Volunteer leaders in the Windy City hosted Night for the Cure. Since 2013, this chapter fundraiser has raised more than $109,000 for THON.

Volunteer leaders in the Windy City hosted Night for the Cure. Since 2013, this chapter fundraiser has raised more than $109,000 for THON. Philadelphia: The 20th annual Liberty Ball Gala will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, during THON weekend. Tickets are available on the chapter’s website.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle