THON 2025: Here’s How Penn State Alumni Can Show Their Support

Author Michael Vyskocil

THON 2025 is set to take place from Feb. 21 to 23, and the Penn State alumni community is gearing up for a fun-filled weekend to raise funds in the fight against childhood cancer. Here’s how Penn State alums can engage with and support the work of the world’s largest student-run philanthropic endeavor.

Alumni Hour

On Saturday afternoon, Feb. 22, the Dance Marathon Alumni Interest Group (DMAIG) volunteer leaders will be on hand to thank participating dancers and highlight the importance of how all Penn State students can stay engaged with THON after graduation.

One way Penn State alumni can support THON and the DMAIG is participating in the Hope From Coast 2 Coast virtual run that will take place during the week leading up to THON.

Pep Rally and Pep Rally White Out

Penn State’s Alumni Association will present the highly anticipated THON Pep Rally on Saturday evening, Feb. 22, which will include performances by Penn State Athletics teams and an arena-wide Penn State “White Out” at the Bryce Jordan Center.

The White Out wasn’t announced during its debut in 2019. Today, it has grown in popularity and is now a unifying event among Penn State alumni and current students. Ryan Jones, interim executive officer of the Alumni Association, will kick off this year’s pep rally by welcoming attendees and encouraging the THON Pep Rally dancers. More than 12,000 T-shirts will be distributed to attendees and dancers ahead of the Pep Rally.

Affiliate Group Events

Various Penn State alumni chapters are hosting fundraisers to support THON. Find out what a Penn State alumni chapter is doing close to your hometown.

  • Baltimore: The chapter hosted its third annual Charm City Gala Benefit Event for Four Diamonds on Feb. 8.
  • Chicago: Volunteer leaders in the Windy City hosted Night for the Cure. Since 2013, this chapter fundraiser has raised more than $109,000 for THON.
  • Philadelphia: The 20th annual Liberty Ball Gala will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, during THON weekend. Tickets are available on the chapter’s website.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle

6 Schools Within 150 Miles Of Philadelphia Are Among The Top Party Schools In America

Ready to rage? We found this list from Niche, which names the top party schools in America.

It isn’t uncommon to find a party when roaming a college campus, especially on weekends. If we’re being realistic, we all know college students know how to party, and when given the chance, they 100% will. A lot of these get-togethers are more than just a couple of friends and some, choice, drinks. Oh no. At some schools, parties are lavish throw-downs.

Don’t forget, it’s a big time for colleges. With brackets, spring breaks, and decision dates here or approaching, you may see more parties pop up. Occasions like the Big Dance and spring break are not the only reasons students party, though. Letting loose is common practice among youngsters. And if you’re in denial about this, this may come as a shock to you. This area is home to some of the top party schools in America.

This information may be super important to you right now, actually. It is college decision season after all. You may want to party, you may not. Whatever your opinion is, this list can come in handy when deciding which school to go to. And if you’re already in college, this list may be a fun read if you go to one of these schools.

If you DON’T go to one of these schools, are you upset that your school didn’t make the list? Or maybe relieved? There are some obvious snubs that we noticed. Especially when it came to rankings on the list. There is one school in particular that should not have been ranked as low as it was, in our humble opinion. See if you can spot which one!

Here are the 6 schools within 150 miles of Philadelphia that are among the Top 50 Party Schools in America:

  • 46. Temple University

    Houston v Temple

    Mitchell Leff/Getty Images

    For this school to be so close to 50 came as a shock to us. Remember when that Eagles party at Temple resulted in a car getting flipped? Temple ranks pretty low on this list, which is a little weird, but it doesn’t stop them from being known as a party school. With the school being right in the middle of the city, its not hard to find something to do, or more specifically, somewhere to party.

  • 43. University of Pennsylvania

    Ivy League Basketball Tournament - Championship

    Corey Perrine/Getty Images

    Maybe this is a shock to you, maybe not. These Ivy Leaguers know how to party! They are the epitome of “work hard, play harder.” Due to its close proximity to center city, the night life at UPenn is vibrant. Not only that, but their Greek Life and sports culture adds to the excitement. Parties are fun and accessible to students at the school.

  • 39. Lehigh University

    the door at Lehigh University

    Getty Royalty Free

    If you’re looking at this and thinking, “Lehigh is a party school?!” you’re not alone. The surprise entry here is actually pretty invested in partying. Helped by Greek Life, students cite that parties can happen here pretty much any day of the week. The sports teams also add to the overall campus social scene.

  • 30. University of Delaware

    the field at university of Delaware on freshman night

    Gina Cosenza/ BBGI Philadelphia

    If you ask any student from UD what their school is known for, they’ll likely say “probably partying.” Students from UD wear the “party school” name tag loud and proud. The funny thing is, they’re number 30 out of 50. But, that does not discourage those party animals. Most parties take place on one street, so they are easily accessible. Not to mention, there are a number of bars on campus that keep the night life going.

  • 24. Rutgers University - New Brunswick

    North Carolina v Rutgers

    Andrew Burton/Getty Images

    Rutgers – not Camden – New Brunswick comes as sort of a surprise on this list. Or is it? While it may not have the strongest party-reputation outside of its student body, It ranks pretty decently in the top 50. Rutgers is nestled within a city, which makes for a pretty good social scene for students. A lot of students find themselves going out every weekend, some even finding themselves out during the week! The large campus has a sizable party scene.

  • 12. Penn State

    Georgia State v Penn State

    Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

    Penn State is this area’s highest ranking school on the list. If you know Penn State, you know this makes sense. With such rich sports culture, its hard not to get wrapped up in all the excitement. Their rich culture and bustling student life makes the perfect environment for parties. Plus, they have a fair amount of Greek Life happenings around campus.

  • 1. University of California - Santa Barbara

    cheerleaders at UC Santa Barbara v Florida

    J. Meric/Getty Images

    Just in case you were curious, here is the top party school in America. Over half of the student body would describe the school as one that “works hard and plays hard.” UCSB has a great location which is right on the beach. The school has plenty of Greek Life opportunities, which may in part explain the partying as well. If I went to school at the beach I would definitely have a hard time NOT partying, too.

