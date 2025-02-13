2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote: Early Standings

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote is underway following this week’s announcement of the nominees for this year’s induction class. Already, one fan base is really leading the way on the Fans Ballot.

Currently in first place is Phish, who is about 10,000 votes ahead of Billy Idol, who’s in second place. As of publishing, the 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote is just above 250,000 total votes, and the current standings are as follows:

1. Phish: 34,774

2. Billy Idol: 24,984

3. Soundgarden: 24,610

4. Cyndi Lauper: 21,529

5. Joe Cocker: 20,412

6. Bad Company: 20,029

7. Chubby Checker: 18,263

8. The Black Crowes: 16,751

9. Outkast: 16,291

10. Oasis: 15,425

11. The White Stripes: 13,464

12. Joy Division + New Order: 12,874

13. Mariah Carey: 10,753

14. Maná: 4,617

The 2025 Rock Hall Fan Vote will run until April 21. Fans can vote once per day for seven artists at Vote.RockHall.com. Once the voting period is over, the top seven artists will make up the Fans Ballot, which will be counted among all submitted ballots.



As previously reported, the 2025 inductees will be announced in late April. This year’s induction ceremony will take place in Los Angeles. The exact date of the ceremony is currently unknown, but it will take place in the fall.



Of this year’s 14 nominees, eight of them are on the ballot for the first time. Those artists are Bad Company, The Black Crowes, Chubby Checker, Joe Cocker, Billy Idol, Maná, OutKast, and Phish.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights