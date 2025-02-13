PennDOT Plans Third Lane on I-76 to Cut Philly Traffic Jams

Starting in 2027, PennDOT plans a flexible lane that could run along I-76 from Route 202 to I-476. This addition looks to reduce traffic backups on the Schuylkill Expressway, where more than 115,000 vehicles pass through each day.

This smart lane changes function – sometimes it’s open for driving, other times it works as a shoulder. Road managers will switch between these options depending on current traffic conditions.

Another stretch of flex lane will go westbound between City Avenue and Belmont Avenue. These locations were chosen because traffic regularly gets backed up there during peak hours.

As Philadelphia‘s main east-west route, the Schuylkill Expressway needs this improvement. The new setup should help traffic flow better and reduce accidents from congestion.

When traffic gets heavy, the extra lane opens up. Once traffic clears, it goes back to being an emergency shoulder.

Meanwhile, a big $63.7 million upgrade is happening nearby. Crews are fixing up 17 miles of I-476 and its connecting ramps from West Conshohocken down to Ridley Township.

Bridge repairs and road work cover Montgomery and Delaware counties. Construction teams are fixing problems throughout both regions.

After looking at traffic patterns, planners decided this flex system was the best solution. It helps them handle rush hour without building permanent new lanes.

Other cities have used this approach successfully. It costs less than building full lanes and keeps space available for emergencies when needed.

Digital signs will let drivers know when they can use the extra lane. Cameras and sensors will monitor road conditions throughout the day.

