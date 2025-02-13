Two Philadelphia Copywriters Launch Free Dating Advisory Service

In Philadelphia, where singles now outnumber married people more than any other big U.S. city, two local writers started offering a free dating advisory service to people looking for love.

Kate Catinella and Sam Stanton started Free Dating Advice Philly as a way to help lonely singles. “We just try to approach it with empathy and non-judgment,” Catinella told our friends at 6ABC.com.

They meet at casual spots around the city, looking over dating profiles, helping with post-date anxiety, writing messages, and helping smooth out tough conversations between couples. Their relaxed style helps people feel comfortable.

“We’re just two single people with a lot of dating experience who are willing to have a conversation with anyone who wants to have one,” said Stanton. “And we’re open-minded and we’ll give you our objective opinion.”

They use a “you, me, us” approach to build better dating profiles. This simple strategy helps people write honest, clear descriptions about themselves while setting realistic expectations for potential matches.

People they’ve helped say they’re making better connections after working with the duo. They encourage singles to be upfront about what they want from dating.

Working from coffee shops, parks, and breweries, they chat with people wherever they feel most at ease. Their fresh approach to dating helps those stuck in dating ruts.

As professional writers, they know how to make dating profiles stand out. But they keep everything real – no fake personalities or fancy tricks.

Singles like their honest approach and practical advice. By sharing what they’ve learned, they help others avoid common dating mistakes and find genuine connections.

Additional sources: inquirer.com

