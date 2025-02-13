Celebrate Presidents Day Weekend With Tours, Tastings in Cape May

With Presidents Day and Valentines Day holidays combining for the Feb. 15-16 weekend, Cape May, New Jersey, is the place to celebrate with tours, wine tastings, and more activities.

Brunch & Bingo

Play some bingo, enjoy a fashion show, and feast on a delicious breakfast buffet at the Inn of Cape May at 7 Ocean St.

Cape May Wine Trail

Visit the Jessie Creek Winery and Briganti by the Bay Vineyards to explore the wines of Cape May. The tour is offered Saturday, Feb. 16, at 10:45 a.m., with transportation provided by the Cape May MAC Trolley.

Channeling Dinner with Craig McManus

Celebrate a three-course prix fixe dinner with your sweetheart and participate in a two-hour channeling session with medium Craig McManus. The dinner will take place at the Inn of Cape May at 7 Ocean St. Please note this event is not recommended for individuals younger than 16.

Crafts & Collectibles in Winter

Explore the works of several crafts vendors during the two-day Crafts & Collectibles winter show at the Cape May Convention Hall. The show will take place on Saturday, Feb. 15, and Sunday, Feb. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Admission is $2.

Mansions by the Sea Trolley Tour

Learn about the luxurious lifestyles of early 1900s-era residents of Cape May along the eastern beachfront. The tour on Saturday, Feb. 15, begins at 11:45 a.m. The trolley will pick up and drop off attendees at the Ocean Street Trolley Stop.

Stories of Cape Island Trolley Tour

Discover stories of whaling and the Union Bethel community, which existed in 1831. The tour on Sunday, Feb. 16, begins at 10:30 a.m. The trolley will pick up and drop off attendees at the Ocean Street Trolley Stop.

Visit the Cape May Lighthouse

Bundle up for a climb up 199 steps to reach the top of the 1859 Cape May Lighthouse. From the top, you’ll be treated to views of the Atlantic Ocean, Cape May Point State Park, and Delaware Bay.

﻿To purchase tickets for these programs, visit capemaymac.org or call 609-884-5404 for more details.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle