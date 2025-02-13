What’s Behind the Super Bowl Bonuses?

While every NFL team has high hopes of making it to the Super Bowl each year, those who play in the Super Bowl can cash in big thanks to recent developments with NFL players’ Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), aka Super Bowl bonuses.

The Sporting News reported that the CBA for players on teams that win the Super Bowl means each player automatically receives a $171,000 bonus. Find out more about the bonus here.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle