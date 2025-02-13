Super Bowl LIX Pulls in 128 Million Viewers, Breaks U.S. TV Record

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Saquon Barkley #26 of the Philadelphia Eagles runs the ball in the fourth quarter against the Kansas City Chiefs during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

An incredible 127.7 million people watched Super Bowl LIX across different platforms, breaking all previous U.S. television records, according to bloomberg.com. The Eagles beat Kansas City 40-22, with viewer numbers coming in 3.5% higher than first predicted.

Fox Network handled the main broadcast, while Tubi streaming service and Telemundo helped reach the huge audience. Tubi alone brought in 13.6 million viewers to watch the game.

Philadelphia grabbed their second NFL title by stopping Kansas City’s shot at winning three championships in a row. It was sweet payback for the Eagles, who lost to these same Chiefs in the championship game just two years earlier.

Star quarterback Jalen Hurts dominated Super Bowl LIX, throwing two touchdown passes and running one in himself. “Defense wins championships,” Hurts told ESPN. “We saw how they played today. We saw the difference they made in the game. They gave us opportunities, gave us short fields. And we’re able to do what we do.”

The Eagles’ tough defense forced three turnovers from KC’s normally reliable offense. They completely stopped the Chiefs – a team that had won three of the last five Super Bowls.

Nick Sirianni couldn’t hide his joy at his team’s complete performance. “This is the ultimate team game. You can’t be great without the greatness of others. Great performance by everybody — offense, defense, special teams,” he shared with ESPN.

These record-breaking numbers show the NFL’s strong hold on American entertainment continues. The mix of regular TV and streaming shows how fans are changing the way they watch games.

