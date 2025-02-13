Thieves Pillage Philadelphia Eagles Practice Squad Member’s Old City Home

During Super Bowl weekend, Feb. 8-9, thieves targeted the home of Philadelphia Eagles practice squad member Danny Gray, stealing thousands of dollars of cash and jewelry. The burglary at Gray’s Old City home occurred while the Eagles were in New Orleans for Super Bowl LIX, according to a CBS News Philadelphia report.

No arrests have been made as of Thursday, Feb. 13. Philadelphia police are seeking public assistance with their investigation.

According to police sources, the burglary at Gray’s Philadelphia home does not appear to be connected to a series of other burglaries targeting the homes of professional athletes across the United States. Those robberies have targeted individuals like Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs and Joe Burrow of the Cincinnati Bengals. The FBI is investigating these cases.

Gray, 25, played college football at Southern Methodist University (SMU). Gray was drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the San Francisco 49ers. After the 49ers waived him, he signed with the Eagles practice squad at the beginning of the 2024 NFL season.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle