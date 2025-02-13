Things You Should Bring To The Eagles Super Bowl LIX Championship Parade
The Philadelphia Eagles are set to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory with a grand parade on Friday, February 14, 2025.
The Eagles Super Bowl parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison Avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field. The route will travel down Broad Street toward City Hall, then continue onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Rocky Steps.
You may have questions of how to best prepare for the parade. Especially what to bring.
Ranking All 14 Eagles Head Coaches In Super Bowl Era
As recently as a year ago, Andy Reid would easily top the list of Eagles head coaches. But has Nick Sirianni passed him? Nick Sirianni not only became the first Eagles coach to make it to 2 Super Bowls, he became the 2nd one to win a Super Bowl. Not bad for a guy a lot of people wanted fired.
The Eagles have been around for a long time. Going back to 1933. In that time they have had 23 coaches. 14 of those came in the Super Bowl Era, which started in 1969. And for a long time in that era, the Eagles had no Super Bowls. 19 teams won a Super Bowl before the Eagles did, and 51 Super Bowls came and went before they finally won one in Super Bowl 52.
But who is the best among the Eagles Head Coaches? Who is the worst among them? Are there any that maybe get more hate than they deserve or perhaps more love than they deserve? Let’s run through all 14, and rank them from best to worst.
Because I am only counting since 1970, guys like Greasy Neal and Buck Shaw got left off. If they were on the list, obviously they would be rated very highly having both won at least one Championship.
I am also leaving off both Pat Shurmur and Fred Bruney, who only coached a single game. They may have each won that one game, but you can’t really judge them one way or the other based on them replacing a fired head coach for one game. Only the 12 full-time head coaches made the list. From Jerry Williams, through Rich Kotite, and up to Nick Sirianni.
Here are the best, and worst Philadelphia Eagles head coaches since 1970: