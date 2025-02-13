Things You Should Bring To The Eagles Super Bowl LIX Championship Parade

The Philadelphia Eagles are set to celebrate their Super Bowl LIX victory with a grand parade on Friday, February 14, 2025.

The Eagles Super Bowl parade will kick off at 11 a.m. from Broad and Pattison Avenues outside Lincoln Financial Field. The route will travel down Broad Street toward City Hall, then continue onto the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, ending at the Philadelphia Museum of Art’s Rocky Steps.

You may have questions of how to best prepare for the parade. Especially what to bring.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle