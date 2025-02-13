This Day in Rock History: February 13

In 2012, Metallica gained full ownership of their master recordings and launched their own label, Blackened Recordings. In fact, Metallica has taken things a step further. In July 2020, 'Variety' reported that Metallica was one of multiple parties attached to Worldwired Music IP Fund, an "intellectual-property acquisition venture" with a focus on purchasing various music catalogs, particularly classic rock catalogs.

Feb. 13 has seen breakthrough hits, milestones, cultural shifts, notable recordings, important performances, industry changes, and challenges.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones



The Beatles released their double-sided single featuring the songs “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane.” “Penny Lane” was their first single to not reach No. 1 in Britain, although it topped the chart in the U.S. 1970: On Friday, the 13th, Black Sabbath released their debut self-titled album, which the band recorded in the U.K. in a single 12-hour session. It was released in June in the U.S. and made it to number 23 on the Billboard Hot LPs chart.

Cultural Milestones



The Cuban minister of communications, under the dictator Fulgencio Batista, banned rock and roll music from Cuban television and radio. Due to mass citizen complaints, the ban was lifted with the agreement that some degrading dance steps were removed. 1997: Michael Jackson’s first child, a son named Prince, was born to Jackson’s second wife, Debbie Rowe.

Notable Recordings and Performances



Dire Straits began recording their first album, which was self-titled. The double-platinum album featured “Sultans of Swing,” one of the band’s most recognizable songs. 1987: Metallica played the final set on their Damage Inc. tour in Gothenburg, Sweden. Although the tour was a breakthrough in the industry, it was also tragic. Cliff Burton, their bassist, died in a bus accident.

Industry Changes and Challenges



David Bowie turned down an offer from the Gay Liberation group to compose a gay national anthem. He said he was gay in a 1972 interview, but later claimed to be a closet heterosexual — he was married twice, with two children. 2001: Peter Frampton, the guitar player known for using a talk box to blend his voice with the sound of his guitar, received the Orville H. Gibson Lifetime Achievement Award. The award is considered the Oscar of the guitar industry.

