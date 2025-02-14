Watch The Parade: Live Stream Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl World Champions Parade
Victory Parade Coverage: If you’re on Broad Street between Locust and Walnut today, look up! WMMR’s Preston & Steve and Pierre Robert, 97.5 The Fanatic’s Kincade & Salciunas and The Mike Missanelli Show, and 92.5 XTU’s Nicole Michalik will be broadcasting live from the balcony of The Cambria Hotel.
Post-Parade Party: After the parade, join 97.5 The Fanatic’s The Best Show Ever? with Tyrone Johnson and Ricky Bottalico from 2 pm to 6 pm at Pagano’s (2001 Market St, Philadelphia) for a live broadcast and to raise a glass to the Champs.
Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.
Sign Up For The WMGK Classic Rock Notes Newsletter
Classic Rock & entertainment news, what's happening in Philly, exclusive contests, games and more sent right to your inbox.
By clicking "Subscribe" I agree to the website's terms of Service and Privacy Policy. I understand I can unsubscribe at any time.