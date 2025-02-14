Philadelphia Sees 97% Visitor Surge for Eagles Super Bowl Win as Valentine’s Day Plans Clash

Center City Philadelphia packed in 353,914 fans on Super Bowl Sunday. The crowd showed a 97% jump from the previous week and was 44% bigger than the 2018 Super Bowl turnout.

“As the Eagles kept winning, it was a big win for restaurants. It was a big win for hotels, people were coming into the city,” said Ben Fileccia of the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association to 6ABC.

(Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images) A couple gets engaged near the Philadelphia Museum of Art ahead of the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Championship Parade on February 14, 2025 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

