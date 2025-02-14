First Eagles Fans Camp Out for Super Bowl Parade Spots 21 Hours Early

Eagles fans gather on Broad Street in Philadelphia prior to the Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl 59 victory parade on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025.

The first group of Philadelphia‘s die-hard fans showed up at 5 p.m. Thursday (2/13) for the Super Bowl parade, setting up camp almost a full day before the victory parade kicks off at the corner of Broad and Pattison.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.