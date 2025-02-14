First Eagles Fans Camp Out for Super Bowl Parade Spots 21 Hours Early
The first group of Philadelphia‘s die-hard fans showed up at 5 p.m. Thursday (2/13) for the Super Bowl parade, setting up camp almost a full day before the victory parade kicks off at the corner of Broad and Pattison.
Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.
