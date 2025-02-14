TikTok Returns to US App Stores After Month-Long Ban

After nearly a month of being wiped from app stores, TikTok has officially made a comeback.

But TikTok has been caught up in controversy for years, mainly because it’s owned by the Chinese company ByteDance. The U.S. government has long been suspicious that the app could be used to spy on American users. Back in 2020, former President Donald Trump pushed for a ban, but it wasn’t until January 18, 2025, that TikTok was actually removed from U.S. app stores. The government gave TikTok an ultimatum: find a new American owner or be permanently banned. Since no buyer stepped up in time, the app was officially shut down.

That didn’t last long. Just a day later, on January 19, TikTok returned, with President Trump promising to work out a solution. Now, tech giants like Microsoft—along with other wealthy companies and individuals—are reportedly looking to buy TikTok, but no deal has been finalized yet.

When TikTok was first banned, Apple and Google were ordered to remove it from their stores or face a massive fine—$5,000 per user, which could have added up to $850 million. This meant that anyone who deleted the app couldn’t redownload it. But now, out of nowhere, TikTok is back. According to Bloomberg, Apple and Google got the green light from Attorney General Pam Bondi to reinstate the app without penalties, with a 75-day extension allowing TikTok and Trump’s team more time to negotiate a deal.

So, what happens next? No one knows for sure.

