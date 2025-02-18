Skip to Search Skip to Live Player Skip to Content Skip to Footer

Good News From The C-Suite With Trae Lamborne

Author atighe

MGK and Comcast Business are highlighting CEOs and other industry leaders that serve the community.

This week we spotlight Trae Lamborne, President of Egress Solutions.

Listen to the full interview here:

Trae Lamborne headshot

Trae Lamborne, President of Egress Solutions.

We are proud to recognize Trae Lamborne as MGK/Comcast Good News From The C-Suite winners!

Egress Solutions logo

Past Good News From The C-Suite Interviews

Every month, Andre talks directly with CEOs of some of the most successful companies to discuss how they’re making a difference both with their business enterprise and the community they serve. Check out the interviews below to hear what our local leaders have to say about their company, how today’s economic climate has impacted the business, the ideal customer and how they give back to the community.

Click HERE to nominate a local business leader!

  • Dennis Pullin, President And CEO Of Virtua Health Interview

    C SUITE Dennis Pullin heroAdré Gardner spoke with Dennis Pullin, President And CEO of Virtua Health. They talk about staffing, supply chains, burnout and good working environments.

    They also talk about Virtua investments in innovated programs including access to health care and food supplies.  Virtua has  a pediatric mobile service and Pride Primary Care.

    virtua health

  • Jim Perkins - President of ACME & Executive Vice President of Albertsons

    C SUITE Jim Perkins ACME

    André Gardner spoke with Jim Perkins, President of ACME Markets and EVP Of Albertson’s, who started out as a customer service clerk at Albertson’s. He has worked for ACME all over America. He went back to college when he was 40 and got a degree at 43. He talks about his growth and ACME’s growth. They also discuss charities including Bringing Hope Home, Veterans, baseball and the ACME Twins.

    ACME

  • Jeff Kay and Larry Stiteler of East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows

    C SUITE EASTCOAST ROOFING

    Jeff Kay President and Larry Stiteler Founder and Owner of East Coast Roofing, Siding & Windows joined André Gardner to discuss their company. They discuss economic challenges, customers needing their services. They pride themselves on being very helpful with financing. They also do a lot of giving back by providing a free roofs to some people, Turkey Drives and Food Drives and Breast Cancer Funding.

    East Coast Roofing and Siding

  • Valerie Camillo - President of the Wells Fargo Center and Head of Business for Flyers Operations

    COMCAST C SUITE Valerie Camillo

    MGK and Comcast Business are highlighting CEO’s and other industry leaders that serve the community. This week we spotlight Valerie Camillo, the President of the Wells Fargo Center and Head of Business for Flyers Operations.

    André Gardner speaks with Valerie Camillo about her sports background, economic environment and their work in the community.

    Philadelphia Flyers Wells Fargo Center logo

  • Lindsey Mutschler - Chief Financial Officer at Concord Pet Food & Supplies

    C SUITE Lindsay Mutschler

    MGK and Comcast Business are highlighting CEO’s and other industry leaders that serve the community.  This week we are happy to spotlight Lindsay Mutschler, the Chief Financial Officer at Concord Pet Food & Supplies.

    Andre talks with Lindsay Mutschler about the history of Concord Pet Food & Supplies, how today’s economic climate has impacted the company, the ideal customer and how they give back to the community.

    Concord

  • Lance Bachman - Chief Executive Officer of Shock I.T. Support

    COMCAST C SUITE LANCE BACHMANN

    Andre talks with Bachmann about the history of Shock I.T. Support, how today’s economic climate has impacted the business, the ideal customer and how they give back to the community.

    Shock IT

  • John Glomb - President & CEO of Philadelphia Insurance Companies

    COMCAST C SUITE JOHN GLOMB

    Andre talks with Glomb about his background with Philadelphia Insurance Companies, how today’s economic climate has impacted the business, the ideal customer and how they give back to the community.

    Philly Insurance

  • Gary Volpe- Founder of Volpe Enterprises

    C SUITE Gary Volpe hero (1)

    André Gardner speaks with Gary Volpe about his humble beginnings, economic environment and Volpe’s work in the community.

    Volpe logo

  • Danielle Gallagher- CEO of Eagle One Federal Credit Union

    C SUITE Danielle EAGLE ONE hero (1)

    MGK and Comcast Business are highlighting CEO’s and other industry leaders that serve the community. This week we spotlight Danielle Gallagher, the CEO of Eagle One Federal Credit Union.

    Eagle One FCU Logo

  • David Neff- President of Neff

    C SUITE David Neff hero

    André Gardner spoke with David Neff, the President of Neff, who shared how his start with a Telecommunications company landed him in his current position. Neff also talks about the growth of company and the amazing charity work they continue to do.

    NEFF logo

  • Shari Kruzinski- Executive Vice President and Chief Consumer Banking Officer at WSFS Bank

    C SUITE Shari Kruzinski WSFS

    André Gardner speaks with Kruzinski about her experience at WSFS, how the economical clement has impacted the company and the positive ways the company has made to the community.

    WSFSbank_tagline_2color

  • Angelo Valletta- President and CEO of Ben Franklin Technology Partners

    C SUITE Angelo J. Valletta hero

    André Gardner speaks with Valletta about his work experience, how the economical clement has impacted the company and how Ben Franklin Technology Partners gives back to the community.

    Ben Franklin Technology Partners

  • Joe Gaglioti- Cofounder of Joseph Anthony Retreat Spa and Salon

    C SUITE JOSEPH ANTHONY hero

    André Gardner speaks with Gaglioti about his background, how the pandemic has impacted the company and how Joseph Anthony gives back to the community.

    Joseph Anthony Logo

  • Toni Pergolin- President and Chief Executive Officer of Bancroft

    C SUITE TONI PERGOLIN headshot and Bancroft logo

    André Gardner speaks with Pergolin about her background and how Bancroft supports over 2,000 children and adults with autism, intellectual disabilities, and brain injuries.

    Bancroft logo

     

  • Abhinav Rastogi- President & CEO of Temple University Hospital and Executive Vice President of Temple University Health System

    C SUITE Abhinav Rastogi Temple Health Hero

    André Gardner speaks with Rastogi about his background and the 500+ community benefit programs running at Temple University Hospital.

    Temple Health Logo

  • Christopher Francis- CEO of the Livengrin Foundation

    Christopher Francis C-Suite Graphic

    André Gardner speaks with Francis about his rise to CEO, how the pandemic has effected the largest addiction treatment center in Delaware Valley, and how they give back to the community.

    Livengrin logo

     

  • Youseff Tannous- Market President & Eastern PA Retail Leader of KeyBank

    C-Suite Hero

    André Gardner speaks with Tannous about his history with KeyBank and how the employees come together to help the community.

    KeyBank logo

  • Dr. Robert Uzzo- President and CEO of Fox Chase Cancer Center

    C-Suite Hero

    André Gardner speaks with Dr. Uzzo about Fox Chase Cancer Center’s affiliation with Temple University and how it has helped broaden their reach to serve those in need. Dr. Uzzo also shares what he is most proud of working for Fox Chase Cancer Center.

    Fox Chase Cancer Center Logo

  • Michael Rizol- Director of the New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety

    Good News From the C-Suite

    André Gardner speaks with Rizol about the big traffic safety concerns and things to keep in mind before getting behind the wheel.

    New Jersey Division of Highway Traffic Safety Logo

  • The Sprandios- Consultants in Medical Oncology and Hematology (CMOH)

    Good News From the C-Suite

    André Gardner speaks with John Sprandio, John Sprandio Jr., and Brian Sprandio about how CMOH became a true family practice, their goals for advance care planning, and their community outreach.

    CMOH Logo

  • Ed DeAngelis- Chief Executive Officer of EDA Contractors

    Ed DeAngelis Headshot

    This week we spotlight Ed DeAngelis, the Humble Chief Executive Officer of EDA Contractors.

    EDA Contractors logo

     

  • Dan White- Firm Founder of Dan White and Associates

    Dan White

    This week we spotlight Dan White, the Firm Founder of Dan White and Associates.

    Dan White & Associates

  • Trae Lamborne- President of Egress Solutions

    Trae Lamborne headshot

    This week we spotlight Trae Lamborne, President of Egress Solutions.

    Egress Solutions logo

