MGK Top 20 Classic Rock Albums Of All Time: The List So Far

MGK’s Top 20 Countdown for 2025 is counting down the 20 best classic rock albums of all time…decided by YOU!

We’ve been dedicating blocks at 10 am, 2 pm, and 6 pm to one album that’s made the list every weekday throughout the month of February.

From underrated picks like Abraxas by Santana to well-known charters like The Beatles‘ Abbey Road, we put together a list based on popularity, album sales, and critical acclaim for you to choose from.

Listen to MGK’s Top 20 all this month to see how your votes stack up.

HERE IS THE LIST SO FAR:

20. Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed

19. Aerosmith – Greatest Hits

18. Eagles – Greatest Hits

17. Guns n’Roses – Appetite For Destruction

16. Queen – A Night At The Opera

15. Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti

14. AC/DC – Back In Black

13. Beatles – Revolver

12. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here

11. U2 – The Joshua Tree

10. Rolling Stones – Exile On Main Street

9. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV

