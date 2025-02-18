MGK Top 20 Classic Rock Albums Of All Time: The List So Far

MGK’s Top 20 Countdown for 2025 is counting down the 20 best classic rock albums of all time…decided by YOU!

We’ve been dedicating blocks at 10 am, 2 pm, and 6 pm to one album that’s made the list every weekday throughout the month of February.

From underrated picks like Abraxas by Santana to well-known charters like The Beatles‘ Abbey Road, we put together a list based on popularity, album sales, and critical acclaim for you to choose from.

Listen to MGK’s Top 20 all this month to see how your votes stack up.

HERE IS THE LIST SO FAR:

20. Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed 19. Aerosmith – Greatest Hits 18. Eagles – Greatest Hits 17. Guns n’Roses – Appetite For Destruction 16. Queen – A Night At The Opera 15. Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti 14. AC/DC – Back In Black 13. Beatles – Revolver 12. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here 11. U2 – The Joshua Tree 10. Rolling Stones – Exile On Main Street 9. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV

Brought to you by PARX CASINO. THIS IS HOW YOU WIN! Gambling Problem? Call 1-800 Gambler.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle