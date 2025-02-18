MGK Top 20 Classic Rock Albums Of All Time: The List So Far
MGK’s Top 20 Countdown for 2025 is counting down the 20 best classic rock albums of all time…decided by YOU!
We’ve been dedicating blocks at 10 am, 2 pm, and 6 pm to one album that’s made the list every weekday throughout the month of February.
From underrated picks like Abraxas by Santana to well-known charters like The Beatles‘ Abbey Road, we put together a list based on popularity, album sales, and critical acclaim for you to choose from.
Listen to MGK’s Top 20 all this month to see how your votes stack up.
HERE IS THE LIST SO FAR:
20. Rolling Stones – Let It Bleed
19. Aerosmith – Greatest Hits
18. Eagles – Greatest Hits
17. Guns n’Roses – Appetite For Destruction
16. Queen – A Night At The Opera
15. Led Zeppelin – Physical Graffiti
14. AC/DC – Back In Black
13. Beatles – Revolver
12. Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
11. U2 – The Joshua Tree
10. Rolling Stones – Exile On Main Street
9. Led Zeppelin – Led Zeppelin IV
