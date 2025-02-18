This Day in Sports History: February 18

LOS ANGELES - JANUARY 15: Kobe Bryant #24 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the game against the Miami Heat on January 15, 2007 at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images)

Two NBA All-Star Games took place on Feb. 18, with NBA legends Kobe Bryant and LeBron James winning All-Star Game MVPs. Additionally, records were set in the NHL and winter sports, along with notable Daytona 500 races. Let’s take a closer look at these moments.

The Stars of the NBA

Feb. 18th witnessed great moments from NBA legends:

The 56th NBA All-Star Game took place at the Thomas & Mack Center in Paradise, Nevada, where the West beat the East, 153-132. The MVP was the Black Mamba, Kobe Bryant. 2018: The 67th NBA All-Star Game took place at Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, where Team LeBron beat Team Curry, 148-145. The MVP was Cavs legend Lebron James.

Hockey & Skating Records

Feb. 18th has also seen some great hockey stats and some skating World Records:

Norwegian speed skater Hjalmar Anderson wins his 3rd gold medal of the Oslo Winter Olympics when he claims the 10,000m in an Olympic record time of 16:45.8. He also won gold in the 1,500m and 5,000m. 1994: Dan Jansen skates a world record time of (1:12.43) in the 1000m.

Daytona 500

Feb. 18th had some epic races on the track:

The 21st Daytona 500 was once again won by Richard Petty. Race leaders Cale Yarborough and Donnie Allison collided with each other on the final lap. This was also the first 500-mile race broadcasted from start to finish. 1990: Derrike Cope won the 32nd Daytona 500 after Dale Earnhardt shreds the right rear tire on the last lap.

Looking back, it’s cool to see two of the NBA’s top ten players of all time earn more awards. It was quite the day for speed skater Hjalmar Andersen, who essentially won the triple crown of speed skating distances. Finally, it was another day of Richard Petty dominating the racetrack. On this day, he won the Daytona 500 twice and remains the all-time leader in wins for this race, with seven victories. Petty also holds the all-time lead in several other racing statistics, which is why he is known as “The King.”