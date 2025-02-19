Eagles Name Kevin Patullo As Their Next Offensive Coordinator

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - FEBRUARY 09: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles speaks to the media during a press conference after beating the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 to win Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome on February 09, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.

With Kellen Moore heading to New Orleans, the Eagles needed to find a new Offensive Coordinator. To fill that role, they will stay in-house. Today they announced that Passing Game Coordinator Kevin Patullo will take over in that role.

Kevin Patullo has been named our Offensive Coordinator.#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/M5DlXg9pvg — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) February 19, 2025

Kevin Patullo Goes Way Back With Nick Sirianni

Kevin Patullo has worked with Nick Sirianni going back to both of their times with the Colts. He followed Sirinani to Philly, where he served as Passing Game Coordinator, and later as Associate Head Coach.

Nick Sirianni was asked about Patullo before the Super Bowl and had glowing praise for his longtime coworker.

“He’s been very important to the success we’ve had. He wears a lot of different hats. Helps me a lot with different head coaching things… I can’t tell you I make a decision without saying to Kevin first, ‘Whattya think?’ That’s in everything. That’s in-game, that’s out of-game, that’s with scheduling, that’s with offensive stuff. I lean on him a lot”

Patullo will be Jalen Hurts’ 5th Offensive Coordinator since being drafted by the Eagles. 2022 was the only season where he came back with the same Coordinator. 2025 will mark 4 different coordinators in as many years.

But Patullo at least represents some stability, having already been in the team and having already had a large role in how the offense was run this past season.

The Eagles did not exactly have the pick of the liter. Every other team who was looking for a Coordinator already hired someone. That is the one downside to going all the way to the Super Bowl, you end up behind the 8-ball in hiring new coaches.

But Patullo might have been the way they went anyway if they could have hired someone when every other team did. He has been hyped behind the scenes for a while. Now he will get the chance to prove he can call plays and run an offense. Parks Frazier, who spent last season as a Dolphins Offensive Assistant, and overlapped with Sirianni back in Indy, will take over as the Passing Game Coordinator.

