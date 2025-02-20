Former Eagles Guitarist Don Felder Recovers From Medical Emergency on Rock Legends Cruise

During a performance on the Rock Legends Cruise, Don Felder had to stop playing when he got dizzy mid-song on Feb. 13, 2025.

While performing “Tequila Sunrise,” the former Eagles guitarist lost his balance. Crew members quickly helped him off stage as medical staff stood by.

His manager said he was dehydrated. After receiving IV fluids, doctors told him to rest in bed for a day.

The health scare forced him to change his tour dates. Shows in March and April will be moved around, giving him time to recover before touring with Styx and Kevin Cronin in May 2025.

The Rock Legends Cruise kicked off in Miami on Feb. 12, featuring bands like Alice Cooper and Foghat. The cruise will stop at CocoCay, Bahamas, on Feb. 17.

His work in music got him spots in both the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and Musicians Hall of Fame. During his 27 years as the Eagles’ lead guitarist, he helped write their famous hit “Hotel California.”

“It’s an honor to have been a part of something like that,” said Felder to Guitar Player. “I mean, to have two of the biggest-selling albums of all time [Their Greatest Hits] and [Hotel California]. You don’t start out at 10 years old with a broken-up Sears & Roebuck guitar thinking that anything like that could even happen, much less that it would happen to you.”

“American Rock ‘n’ Roll,” his latest album from 2019, features guitar greats Peter Frampton, Slash, Alex Lifeson, Joe Satriani, Richie Sambora, and Orianthi.