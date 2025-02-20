Lucky Eagles Fan Finds Vintage Jacket After 2025 Super Bowl Celebration in Philly

“If found, do not return. This jacket belongs to you!”

That was the message Philadelphia Eagles fan Amy Rannabargar discovered on a piece of paper taped inside a vintage Kelly Green Philadelphia Eagles jacket she picked up following the Eagles’ Super Bowl parade celebration on Friday, Feb. 14. The accompanying note detailed the backstory of the jacket’s significance and its legacy.

“I found this jacket on the night of the Super Bowl in 2018, and it only felt right to release back into the city when the Eagles won again,” the note stated. “Enjoy the jacket. I hope you get the opportunity to release back into the world w/ another SB win soon. Go Birds!”

Rannabargar told 6abc.com that she has been overwhelmed with responses after a photo of the Eagles jacket went viral after she shared it on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter.

And just like that, a new tradition was born!! I found this jacket at the parade on Friday as I was leaving the art museum. I cannot wait to pass this along on the next Super Bowl win

🦅💚🏆✨ @Eagles pic.twitter.com/MTvkRIMqju — Amy Rannabargar (@amy_rannabargar) February 17, 2025

Rannabargar’s friends have been advising her to keep the Eagles jacket. She plans to follow the spirit of the item and release it to the Eagles fandom for the team’s next Super Bowl celebration.

FOX 29 News Philadelphia revealed a surprising twist to this story: Rannabargar moved to Philadelphia five years ago after living in Dallas. Once in Philly, she immediately fell in love with the Eagles.

