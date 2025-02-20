Eagles GM Files Trademark After Beer Can Incident at Super Bowl Parade

After getting hit by a beer can during the Super Bowl LIX celebration, Philadelphia Eagles head honcho Howie Roseman turned a rough moment into a business move by filing to trademark “I bleed for this city.”

Eagles player Josh Sweat told CBS Sports that fans were throwing full cans throughout the parade route.

The impact left Howie Roseman with a cut that quickly went viral on social media.

Even with blood running down his face, Roseman didn’t move. He stayed next to Jeffrey Lurie, waving to cheering fans like nothing was wrong. His wrapped-up head became a sign of loyalty.

Roseman’s company BLEEDING BIRD LLC put in paperwork to make clothing with the phrase. The trademark application is being handled by Timothy J Hoy, a lawyer from Wasserman Media Group.

“I bleed for this city, Go Eagles!” Roseman yelled to CBS News right after the can smacked his head during the rowdy parade.

UPDATE: The Eagles have said that any proceeds related to the use of the trademark would be donated to charity. — Josh Gerben (@JoshGerben) February 18, 2025

The trademark filing would stop others from using the catchphrase without permission. The Eagles confirmed that money from sales will help local charities – no word on which ones at the time of publication.

The filing cost $350 and covers all kinds of sports clothes – everything from t-shirts to sneakers.

Howie Roseman started at the bottom as an intern 25 years ago before climbing to GM in 2010. Under his watch, Philly made it to three Super Bowls and grabbed two titles.

The Eagles front office confirmed that all the money will go to charity groups around the city.

