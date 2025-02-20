New ‘Plan and Order Point’ IKEA Store Concept Coming to Cherry Hill

IKEA is ready to enhance shopping convenience for South Jersey residents. According to 6abc.com, a new “Plan and Order” point store will open this summer in the Ellisburg Shopping Center at Route 70 and Kings Highway in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

This new-concept store format allows individuals to plan the layout for their rooms with IKEA specialists, retrieve online orders, and receive professional help when designing spaces in their homes, such as bathrooms, bedrooms, or kitchens. While customers won’t be able to take items home with them on the same day, store employees will be able to help with the delivery or pickup of purchases.

According to a Patch Cherry Hill report, IKEA has been introducing the “Plan and Order” point stores in a few locations over the past several years. These stores have smaller physical footprints than the company’s traditional stores. The Cherry Hill location will be only 1,900 square feet, making it one of the smaller retail establishments in the Ellisburg Shopping Center.

In addition to this new store coming to Cherry Hill, the Cherry Hill Mall is home to another IKEA concept store, an IKEA Kitchen Planning Pop-Up Shop. Here, customers can receive help on custom kitchen design projects from IKEA specialists.

