Italian Market Festival Returns to Philly May 17-18: Here’s What to Know

Prep your taste buds for the garlic, roasted pork, and a celebration of all things Italian. The South 9th Street Italian Market Festival returns on May 17 and 18, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Covering seven city blocks, the Italian Market Festival features more than 100 area vendors offering a range of food and beverages. During the event, individuals will have an opportunity to sample and purchase culinary specialties, plus music, souvenirs, jewelry, art, crafts, and more.

Billed as the nation’s oldest outdoor market, the Italian Market Festival is a must-attend event this spring. Here’s what to know to prepare for this big event:

Can’t-Miss Food

You may not want to eat for a week before attending. That’s because you’ll find plenty of taste-tempting foods to whet your appetite.

Espresso: Look for the stands pulling the shots continually to ensure you get the best bang for your buck.

Look for the stands pulling the shots continually to ensure you get the best bang for your buck. Pasta: Go for the fresh-cut pasta cooked to order for the best taste.

Go for the fresh-cut pasta cooked to order for the best taste. Roast Pork Sandwiches: Find the lines for the stands where they’re slicing the pork fresh.

Main Events

With so much to take in, it’s impossible to see and do everything at the Italian Market Festival. Be sure to catch the main events that make the festival memorable:

Grease Pole Climbing Competition: Watch as teams go head-to-head in competition to climb a 30-foot pole greased with lard.

Watch as teams go head-to-head in competition to climb a 30-foot pole greased with lard. Procession of Saints: This event has been part of the festival’s cultural identity for years. The procession starts at Saint Mary Magdalen de’ Pazzi Church at 712 Montrose St., where status of Christian saints are carried through the market.

Best Time to Attend

For the best experience, go early. The festival begins around 11 a.m. By attending early, you’ll have first dibs on all the great food and items for sale.

How to Get There

Avoid driving if you can. Instead, consider the Broad Street Line subway to Ellsworth-Federal Station. The Route 47 bus also runs through the area.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.