PennDOT Opens Special Monday Hours for REAL ID Applications Before 2025 Deadline

PennDOT will offer extra Monday sessions at driver license centers through spring 2025. These added hours come just months before tough federal rules kick in.

Six Mondays between February and May will have centers open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The dates – February 24, March 3, 17, 24, April 14, and May 5 – give people more options to get their paperwork done. Centers throughout Pennsylvania are participating on certain days – click here to see which centers are open on which days.

“Identity verification is foundational to security. I urge those who use a driver’s license or state-issued identity card as their primary form of identification to access federal facilities or board commercial passenger aircraft, to ensure these credentials are REAL ID-compliant,” said TSA Administrator David Pekoske to PR Newswire.

Starting May 7, TSA agents will require REAL IDs at airports across the country. If you don’t have one, you’ll need a passport or military ID to get on any domestic flight.

The move to stricter rules was delayed two years from the original May 2023 deadline. This extra time helps states handle all the pending applications.

The REAL ID Act came from security issues discovered after 9/11. States now have to meet higher standards when issuing IDs.

These new rules go beyond just flying. After May 7, you’ll also need proper ID to get into military bases and certain federal buildings.

Need to know what documents to bring? Visit PennDOT’s website for the complete list. Regular licenses will still work for driving but won’t cut it for federal purposes after the deadline.

Can’t make these special sessions? No worries – you can still get a REAL ID later. These extra hours just help folks who can’t stop by during normal business hours.



Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.