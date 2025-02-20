Phil Collins ‘Not Hungry’ to Make New Music

Phil Collins is through with touring, but he might also be done with music.

In a new interview with Mojo, Collins said, “I keep thinking I should go downstairs to the studio and see what happens. But I’m not hungry for it anymore. The thing is, I’ve been sick, I mean very sick…”

Collins has been dealing with various health issues since 2007, including a spinal injury that led to nerve damage. This resulted in Collins not being able to play drums since then, which was explored in the documentary Phil Collins: Drummer First.

The documentary was released in December 2024 by Drumeo, a platform that provides drum lessons. Drumeo content director Brandon Toews said in a statement, “Over the last three years, I’ve been working with the Drumeo team on a documentary about Phil Collins – one of my drumming heroes. I spent a few days in Switzerland with Phil and his son, Nic Collins, and we filmed a series of brand-new interviews shortly after Phil and Genesis officially retired … Thank you, Phil, for letting us share your story!”

New interviews with Collins and his son aren’t the only interviews featured in this documentary. The trailer below features Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith and Dream Theater drummer Mike Portnoy. Other drummers featured in the doc include Tommy Aldridge, Matt Cameron, Liberty DeVitto, Chad Wackerman, and many more.

Erica Banas is a news blogger who's been covering the rock/classic rock world since 2014. The coolest event she's ever covered in person was the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. (Sir Paul McCartney inducting Foo Fighters? C'mon now!) She's also well-versed in etiquette and extraordinarily nice. #TransRightsAreHumanRights