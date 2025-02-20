Styx and Kevin Cronin Announce 47-Date North American Tour for 2025

Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon, on right, performs with Styx at the Rock To The Rescue Concert to benefit the victims of 9/11 and the Rock N' Roll Hall of Fame Children's Education Fund at the Gund Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. 10/20/02

Rock legends Styx and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon will kick off their Brotherhood of Rock tour on May 28, 2025, in Greenville, South Carolina. This marks their sixth time hitting the road together since 2000.

Both bands revealed their tour dates on Valentine’s Day, right after wrapping up their shows at The Venetian Theatre in Las Vegas. The tour will hit 47 cities before wrapping up in Milwaukee on August 24, 2025.

Both bands will play their classic albums in full. Styx will perform their 1977 hit “The Grand Illusion,” while Kevin Cronin will lead REO Speedwagon through their smash 1980 album “Hi Infidelity” – featuring the iconic “Keep on Loving You.” Don Felder, formerly of the Eagles, will also be on the tour.

Following REO Speedwagon’s breakup last September, Cronin formed the Kevin Cronin Band. His new lineup continues to play the fan favorites that made them famous.

The bands first teamed up in 1999. Shaw and REO frequently ran into each other during shows across Michigan in the mid-90s, forming a natural friendship.

When Shaw joined Styx in ’75, he brought a fresh energy that changed the band’s sound. Their recent Vegas shows served as a test run for these full album performances.

Tickets go on sale at LiveNation.com, with VIP packages available through StyxWorld.com and KevinCronin.com.