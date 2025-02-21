Philadelphia Phillies Star Bryce Harper Gets Phanatic Tattoo

Showing his dedication to the team, Bryce Harper now has a new tattoo of the Phillie Phanatic. The design features the iconic mascot cruising around on a four-wheeler.

Utah tattoo artist Hannah Matthews created the piece and shared it online. “I would tell you how the game of baseball has taught me some of my favorite life lessons… I’ll never know why I got this opportunity of a lifetime— but I could not be more grateful to Bryce for asking me to do this @philliephanatic piece,” said Matthews to CBS News.

Since coming to the Phillies in 2019, Bryce Harper has grown close to the beloved fuzzy green mascot. Over time, he’s worn custom cleats, a special headband, and even sported a “Clearwooder” shirt showing off the beloved character.

Harper’s love for the wacky mascot shows up in his game-day gear. At last year’s Little League Classic, he used a Phanatic-decorated bat and later gave the mascot a birthday gift.

Bryce Harper has had a bustling off-season, dominating TikTok with his baking and cooking videos. His banana bread nearly broke the internet, turning him into a bona fide social media influencer.

With Phillies spring training kicking off in Clearwater, Florida on Saturday (2/22), the new ink makes it clear how committed Harper is to Philadelphia’s baseball future.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.