Delaware Attraction Named One of USA TODAY’s Best Open-Air Museums in the US

For the second consecutive year, a Delaware attraction has been named one of the best open-air museums in the United States. Greenville’s Hagley Museum and Library has been recognized by USA TODAY in its 2025 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards list for best open-air historical sites in America. According to a Delaware Online report, the historical attraction is the only museum in the mid-Atlantic region that has received this distinction two years in a row.

Spanning 235 acres of property in the Brandywine Valley, the Hagley Museum and Library features exhibitions of works that showcase America’s early industrial history. The museum is situated on the historic site of the E.I. DuPont Company’s gunpowder works. Its property contains restored mills, a workers’ community, and the home and gardens of the du Pont family. During the warm weather seasons, the house and gardens at Hagley are open for public tours.

The centerpiece of the Hagley property is the mile-long, water-powered explosives factory that the DuPont Company established in 1802. The Hagley Library focuses its collection on the study of business and technology in America and their impacts on society. Items in the library’s collection include records from 18th-century merchants and accounts of atomic weaponry and nuclear energy.

In September 2024, the property gained botanical garden status. More than 2,000 trees, pollinator gardens, the du Pont family orchard, and a portion of the Brandywine River can be found at Hagley.

The Hagley Museum and Library hosts educational and seasonal programs throughout the year, including its popular Science Saturdays programs, which invite visitors to learn about scientific experimentation and history. During the summer months, members of the public are invited to walk, picnic, and bike on the property, with live music and entertainment offered throughout the summer.

The Hagley Museum and Library is at 200 Hagley Creek Road in Greenville. The museum itself is open every day except Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Purchase tickets and learn more on the Hagley Museum and Library’s website.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle