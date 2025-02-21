Jalen Hurts’ Game-Worn Cleats Up for Auction

Jalen Hurts‘ cleats from his amazing December 8 game against Carolina are generating buzz at auction. As of time of publication, bids have jumped to $3,200, with all money going to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

The special auction started on February 13 and runs until March 8. These cleats are extra special – they feature artwork created by three young kids battling cancer and Jalen Hurts during his November hospital visit. The kids attended the game where Hurts wore the cleats and got their own version of the custom cleats.

“Let the dissatisfaction fuel you for more,” said Hurts to CBS Sports after scoring three times in the 22-16 win, brushing off criticism about his passing game.

These unique cleats are part of the NFL’s My Cause My Cleats campaign, which started back in 2016. The program lets players wear custom cleats supporting causes they care about during games.

In 2023, health charities took center stage, with half of the players choosing medical causes. What began as a small initiative has grown into a huge movement, with players from all teams taking part.

Money from the auction will help the hospital take care of sick children. Their programs aim to bring joy and hope to young patients during tough times.

With a couple of weeks to go, the $3,200 price shows how much interest these meaningful cleats have sparked. Fans and collectors keep bidding higher, trying to get their hands on cleats worn by this year’s Super Bowl MVP.

Rachel Pitts is a seasoned radio veteran with over 20 years of experience. She is the Digital Program Director for Beasley Media Group’s Philadelphia-based radio properties. As a content creator for Beasley Media Philadelphia, Rachel writes articles on family activites, culinary adventures and things to do in the Delaware Valley.