Got a Business Pitch? ‘Shark Tank’ to Hold April Auditions in Philadelphia

ABC’s hit reality show “Shark Tank” is returning to Philadelphia on Friday, April 11, for an open casting call for the series’ 17th season. Aspiring entrepreneurs can line up outside the Rivers Casino event center in Fishtown beginning at 8 a.m., although interviews won’t begin until 10 a.m. Numbered wristbands required for the audition will be distributed from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. Applications are available online and will be provided on-site.

Every applicant will have one minute to pitch a business idea to a member of the show’s casting team. Applicants must be at least 18 years old; those younger than 18 can still audition with a parent or guardian.

This casting call represents the first time since 2017 that the reality show has returned to Philadelphia for its recruitment.

In previous seasons, several contestants from the Philadelphia area have scored deals from the “Sharks,” the panel of established investors who entertain pitches and offer funds for stakes in business ownership. Aaron Kruse of Wynnewood had a bidding war during Season 4 for his now-famous product, the Scrub Daddy. Kruse struck a deal with Lori Greiner for his invention. During Season 16, the Reading-based founders of the self-tanning agent for men, BroGlo, garnered $200,000 from Mark Cuban.

“We’re eager to return to Philly after so many years to see how the entrepreneur community has grown. We can’t wait to see Philly’s famous passion in every pitch,” said Mindy Zemrak, CSA, the supervising casting producer of Shark Tank, in a news release. Zemrak has been casting for Shark Tank since the program debuted in 2009.

Returning “Sharks” in Season 17 include real estate expert Barbara Corcoran, “Queen of QVC” Lori Greiner, technology innovation leader Robert Herjavec, fashion and branding expert Daymond John, and the ever-popular venture capitalist “Mr. Wonderful,” aka Kevin O’Leary.

“Shark Tank” airs locally on WPVI TV/6abc on Fridays at 8 p.m.

Gina Cosenza is a digital content coordinator for Beasley Media Group Philadelphia. She has been with the company for a year, writing and assisting with all things social. As a content creator in Philadelphia, Gina covers all things Philly sports, food, music, and lifestyle