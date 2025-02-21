Summer Children’s Theatre Series in Ocean City Coming in July 2025

The Greater Ocean City Theatre Company has announced its 2025 Summer Children’s Theatre Series. The series will feature five musicals held every Tuesday from July 1 through July 29, 2025, at the Ocean City Music Pier. Every fully staged family musical will begin at 10:30 a.m.

The 2025 Children’s Theatre Series at the Music Pier will feature the following performances:

July 1, “Curious George and the Golden Meatball”: This musical follows the story of George, who has been waiting all month for All-You-Can-Eat Meatball Day. Watch as George pairs up with Chef Pisghetti to enter the chef’s meatballs in a Golden Meatball Contest in Rome.

July 8, "Elephant & Piggie We Are in a Play!": Audiences will be charmed by the adventures of best friends Gerald and Piggie, accompanied by lively songs.

July 15, "Pinkalicious!": This whimsical tale features a girl who turns pink after eating too many cupcakes.

July 22, "Pete the Cat": Families will follow this story about a groovy blue cat who helps a young boy named Jimmy to conquer his fear of second-grade art and learn something new about inspiration.

July 29, "A Year with Frog and Toad": Nominated for three Tony awards, this musical tale explores the enduring friendship of Frog and Toad through four exciting seasons of the year.

Tickets for the shows are $11 for advance purchases and $13 on the day of the performance. Individual show tickets will be available for sale at 9 a.m. on Monday, March 17. You can purchase tickets on the Greater Ocean City Theatre Company website.

Families can also receive a discounted rate by buying tickets for all five shows through the Children’s Series Subscription Program. Information is available on the theatre company’s website or by emailing .

